Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is launching in the Indian market soon and as we know already, it would launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, the same SOC which powers the recently launched Galaxy A52s 5G. Now, the A52s 5G starts in India at ₹35,999 so it is definitely not the best value for money phone out there. But, the M52 5G is expected to launch at a starting price under ₹30,000 which means it would take on the likes of Realme GT Master Edition and the Motorola Edge 20, both of which have the same SOC.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO