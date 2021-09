Sarah Ferguson has always worn her heart on her sleeve, both as a mother and as a philanthropist. Affectionately known as Fergie, the Duchess of York has put charity work front and center during her decades in the public eye, working to support teenagers with cancer as well as women and children from underprivileged backgrounds. She is also the accomplished author of at least two nonfiction books, a memoir and more than a dozen children’s books. Her new project, Her Heart for a Compass: A Novel, is a historical romance based in part on her own family history.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO