NBA veteran Chris Duhon joins Bryant coaching staff
Bryant University announced three additions to its men’s basketball staff this week, and one of them certainly caught the eye. Former Duke guard and nine-year NBA veteran Chris Duhon will join the Bulldogs for the upcoming season as the program’s director of scouting and video analysis. Duhon has already relocated to Smithfield and sat in on some preseason workouts with Bryant, which opens its 2021-22 campaign in a shade under two months.www.providencejournal.com
