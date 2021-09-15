CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds’ appeal against Pascal Struijk red card rejected by FA

 4 days ago
Pascal Struijk was sent off in the second half of Leeds’ loss to Liverpool following a challenge on Harvey Elliott (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Leeds’ appeal against the red card shown to Pascal Struijk in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Liverpool has been unsuccessful, the club have announced.

Struijk was shown a straight red, following a VAR review, for a challenge on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in the second half of the Premier League match at Elland Road.

With the subsequent appeal having being dismissed, Struijk will now be suspended for Leeds’ next three matches.

Struijk’s challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Marcelo Bielsa’s men travel to Newcastle on Friday, then Fulham in the Carabao Cup four days later before hosting West Ham the following Saturday.

Struijk’s challenge left Elliott with a fracture dislocation of his left ankle. The 18-year-old Liverpool midfielder underwent successful surgery on Tuesday.

Club doctor Jim Moxon told the Reds’ website on Tuesday: “We won’t put pressure on him by setting a specific timeframe beyond being able to say with confidence we expect him to feature again later in the season following our rehab programme.”

