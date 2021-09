Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was delighted with his hat-trick in victory over Celta Vigo. Real were comfortable 5-2 winners in front of their own fans on Sunday. "It was a special night for us due to the fans being back and the atmosphere they created," said Benzema. The first half was a bit weird because we have to get used to the crowd again. We did what we we were wanting to do in the second half and got the win.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO