As Mohamed Salah joined the Premier League’s 100 club, Leeds and Liverpool find themselves in very different groups. Jurgen Klopp’s side remain among the unbeaten and victory put them in a select band of three leaders on 10 points. Leeds, meanwhile, are still in the band of the winless, an unconvincing start to the campaign continuing.For Liverpool, celebrations of Salah’s century gave way to concern about Harvey Elliott, stretchered off with a seemingly serious ankle injury after a challenge that brought a straight red card for the Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk. The abiding image of Salah in this landmark game...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO