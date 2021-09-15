Oracle Result Rattle Markets, Shares Move Lower
We like to keep tabs on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) for many reasons including the fact it reports earnings almost precisely between the peaks of earnings cycles. In our view, this makes Oracle one of the last to report calendar second-quarter earnings and one of the first to report calendar third-quarter earnings and a potential bellwether for the market. The Q1 results were good but mixed in regards to the analyst estimates and raised a red flag for investors.www.investing.com
