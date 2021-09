I wanted to see how replacing 25% of the flour with whole red fife might affect the rise and the quality of this milk bread compared to my previous recent bake. I thought 25% was a good place to start and if this is good I’d consider increasing that whole grain portion to 50-75%. Whole red fife is actually a nice mild whole grain flavour without any of the bitterness I associate with some whole wheats. Although it has good gluten potential, which you can feel while doing folds during bulk, it is fermentation intolerant. I suspect this is due to high natural amylase levels in this particular grain so I would generally avoid adding any diastatic malt to it. Now in this bread I wasn’t too worried about gluten degradation because I fully developed the gluten upfront and I eliminated the overnight cold retard also hoping to reduce any sour tang that an overnight cold retard might add.

