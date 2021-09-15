Google Cloud at VMworld and Featured Customers

T-Systems and Google Cloud this week announced they will build and deliver sovereign cloud services for German enterprises, the public sector, and healthcare organizations. Breaking new ground, the companies will jointly innovate to develop a large spectrum of next-generation sovereign cloud solutions and infrastructure. In this new joint offering, that will be available as of mid 2022 and then upgraded over the following months, T-Systems will manage a set of sovereignty controls and measures, including encryption and identity management. In addition, T Systems will exercise a control function over relevant parts of the German Google Cloud infrastructure.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO