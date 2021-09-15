September Song

What can I say about the summer of 2021? Well, not surprisingly, I do have a few observations. Cranky’s Inferno. We’ve had a lot of very hot weather this summer, thanks in part to the climate change we humans have been so adept at accelerating. I hate hot weather. I mean, I really hate it. I get grumpy at 76 degrees, and I go full-bore psycho in the 80s and 90s. If I had to choose between one day of 90-degree heat or a month-long triple package of athletes foot, head lice, and jock itch, I’d opt for the triad of bodily woes. I’d rather go camping with Doug Ericksen than be hot. It’s that bad. The first time this summer our outdoor thermometer hit 90 degrees, I lost it. Turning red and shaking my fist at the heat waves rising from the street, I released a barrage of curses in which I managed to use variations of the f-word as all eight parts of speech. Normally the prepositions and conjunctions would be challenging, but I get inspired by rage.