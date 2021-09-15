CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September Song

 5 days ago

What can I say about the summer of 2021? Well, not surprisingly, I do have a few observations. Cranky’s Inferno. We’ve had a lot of very hot weather this summer, thanks in part to the climate change we humans have been so adept at accelerating. I hate hot weather. I mean, I really hate it. I get grumpy at 76 degrees, and I go full-bore psycho in the 80s and 90s. If I had to choose between one day of 90-degree heat or a month-long triple package of athletes foot, head lice, and jock itch, I’d opt for the triad of bodily woes. I’d rather go camping with Doug Ericksen than be hot. It’s that bad. The first time this summer our outdoor thermometer hit 90 degrees, I lost it. Turning red and shaking my fist at the heat waves rising from the street, I released a barrage of curses in which I managed to use variations of the f-word as all eight parts of speech. Normally the prepositions and conjunctions would be challenging, but I get inspired by rage.

Thrive Global

Imagination and Song: Ahmad Zahir #Afghanistan

There will never be an apology for connecting water with music. The Earth is our initial teacher to the artistry of music. She has her own acoustics. She maintains numerous beats. In fact, they are part of a level of serenity for aligning the Heavens and the Earth. On a greater scale, there are musical forms, beats, and rhythms, which remain hidden. It’s why throughout human existence, we are always, exploring!
A song for 9/11 healing

With the recent 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, we wanted to share with you and your readers a memory that is dear to us. As our family watched the towers fall from our bedroom window, no words could describe the feelings of fear, confusion and heartache we had. And as musicians, music was the only way we could express the emotions we were having.
Spec songs

Say it’s a Sunday, you had a lot of fun the night before and you knew you had nothing to do the next day, so you slept in. You roll out of bed to see that it’s already past noon. There’s a hilariously late breakfast to be made, maybe some cleaning to do and some friends to spend a lazy afternoon with.
Song Spotlight: Summer edition

To different people, summer can mean different things: a well-deserved break, the beach, bonfires. The list goes on and on. To me, summer is always a memorable season, not only because of some unforgettable memories I’ve made in the warm months but also because of the soundtrack that always accompanies those moments.
SGLY: Long after the song is over

During my first physical therapy session, my doctor told me to “take a mental escape” to help relax the tension in my muscles. I tried to focus on other things, but I jumped off the table when she pressed upon my trigger point. “Take your time. Breathe. We’ll go slow,”...
Top 10 U2 Songs

While some of you know U2 as the band that gave you a free album on your iPod some years ago, the Irish-born group is also one of the most impactful in modern rock history. Formed in 1976 in Dublin, the band, which notably features frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge, is a Tolkein novel wrapped up in a popular song.
Whale Songs

I’m listening right now to an oldie but goodie. Songs of the Humpback Whale. To use contemporary critical parlance, “five stars.” Beautiful, haunting. And by the way, kids, real. You may not be able to imagine how amazing the album sounded in 1970, when it came out, but listeners were mesmerized. Nobody had heard whale songs before. Neither had the album’s creator, Roger Payne, a biologist who studied echolocation in bats and owls.
The Cloud Weaver’s Song

“Your great-grand-abo 10 times removed was the last of the Danakil Afar,” I say, settling back against the cushion. “And the first to construct the towers.”. A breeze passes in through the open door and dries the sweat on our brows. Tonight is the first time the temperature has been cool enough to leave the windows open, and the rooms fill with the humid aroma of the day’s harvest.
This is the song they will sing at his funeral

After 30 days Admitted to hospital, Some people who know about Health From the singer Vicente Fernandez. Recently a video started to spread Social Websites The icon of the regional Mexican genre clearly states what song they want to sing when he dies. The video was filmed at a presentation...
Divided by war, united by a song

Sometimes it is the strangest things that can take opposing sides with vastly different objectives and provide an unforeseen area of commonality. In this particular case it was a song. It became popular during one of our nation’s most divisive times, the Civil War, and gave each side something comforting in the midst of unimaginable pain and loss. It has been documented that its haunting words, which spoke of love and loss, could be heard within both Union and Confederate camps as they sang around their campfires at night.
Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood Dragged To Ground By Dog Live On Air

Animals on live television is always a gamble and BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood would likely agree after Monday’s show. The 59-year-old weather presenter was pulled to the ground and dragged by a guide dog today after giving today’s forecast. Golden Labrador Flash pulled at her lead, leaving Carol on the...
