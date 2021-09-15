CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

10 Indie Games That Had Amazing Graphics

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs countless games have proven over the years, indie developers aren’t at any disadvantage due to their smaller size whatsoever when it comes to game design and quality. In fact, if anything, it can be an advantage and lead to the kind of creativity and freshness that the AAA space doesn’t have a great deal of. One area where smaller teams and fewer finances and resources do have an undeniable advantage, however, is the visuals- more specifically, the technical side of things. Even so, every so often a smaller independent team comes along and creates something that surprises people, something that looks so good, so technically proficient that it’s hard to believe it wasn’t created by a much, much larger and better funded team. Here, we’ll take a look at ten such games.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
videochums.com

Indie Game of the Month Awards August 2021

From sliding cardboard boxes to exploring roguelike dreams, there were a lot of memorable indies last month and they deserve awards. Greak: Memories of Azur is one of the most beautiful recent indies as its art style, animated scenes, and gorgeous sound culminate in one incredibly presented world. Plus, its blend of characters makes mastering combat and puzzles an always intriguing challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
shortlist.com

Amazing new Wolverine and Star Wars games revealed for the PS5

Sony showed off the future of the PS5 this week and the future looks very bright indeed, with a whole host of new games ready to put the console through its paces. The standouts were obvious: a Wolverine game teaser that promises a fascinating showcase of the Marvel superhero and a remake of one of the best Star Wars games of all time - Knights of the Old Republic - is coming to the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

TFI Friday: 3 new indie games for back-to-school season

The past week or so has been Back To School time in the UK, also known as the season of adverts on TV about protractors and pencil cases, and posts on Facebook showing a six-year-old standing by a front door and wearing their new school uniform. A dance as old as time. I remember getting a blue jumper that was two sizes too big for me so I could grow into it. Remember it like it was yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

The creator of this amazing fanmade Legend of Zelda game room is the true Legendary Hero

Here at Nintendo Wire, we’re all dying to go to Super Nintendo World days and live out our lifelong dream of stepping into a real-life Super Mario world one of these days. However, the greedy gamer in me also pines for Nintendo to make a similar theme park attraction based on The Legend of Zelda, and while that doesn’t seem to be officially in the cards just yet, Belgian Zelda fan Edlothian has built the next best thing.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Game Design#Creativity
pocketgamer.com

Love indies? Here’s a look at the winners of Google Play’s Indie Games Festival

Google Play’s Indie Games Festival has announced the winners of its indie game competition, which allowed small game studios to win prizes as well as receive welcome promotions on Google Play. The event is in keeping with Google’s commitment to help out devs, and the annual competition received thousands of applications from eager developers all over the world.
RECIPES
dreadxp.com

Ultra-Indie Daily Dose: All’s Not Well In Lovecraftian Game The Well

Hello, you glorious gluttons for all things indie horror! Are you just starving for the newest of the new, the most unknownest of the unknown? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome to the Ultra-Indie Daily Dose! In this series, we’re going to pick a new game every day from an indie horror creator you’ve probably never heard of. No million-dollar budgets or factory productions. This is the space for the little guy with not but a developer toolkit and a dream. So if you’re down to roll the dice on something different, then stick around and check it out!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Metroid Prime’ developer says game had a “death march” crunch period

According to Mike Wikan, a developer on the original Metroid Prime, the game had an incredibly intense crunch period until Nintendo stepped in. Wikan, a former Retro Studios developer, talked about the GameCube title on the Kiwi Talkz podcast (thanks, IGN). The video can be watched below, with discussion of conditions on Metroid Prime at the 32:20 mark.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
HackerNoon

Indie Game Marketing on YouTube: a Guide by Developers for Developers

Indie games developers knew nothing about how to market indie games. Key to success is to attract enough attention to the product. YouTube proves to be the most effective platform to promote indie games on the internet. There are 3 opportunities for indie game marketing on YouTube: Through ads, Cooperating with bloggers, Launching your own channel, and launching your own YouTube channel. The goal is to create the right atmosphere to attract their attention to your title. The best way to promote your game is to talk to gamers using their language and explain what you have to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Indie Games Not to Miss from Japan’s BitSummit 2021

One never knows what they’ll find at an independent games exhibition. There are great new twists on old ideas, crazy genre-blending experiments, addicting bit-sized romps and games that entertain through sheer absurdity. We found all of these and more at BitSummit 2021 and just had to share a few more of the most interesting below. These could either be the best of the show or just somewhat interesting; it all depends on one’s gaming tastes. Still, they’re all at least worth a closer look.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

What Is VIGILANCE 2099?

The cyberpunk branch of fiction has been a popular setting for all forms of media for a long time. Ever since Neuromancer hit the scene in 1984, a number of media forms began to adopt this fantasy setting of a futuristic dystopia. Movies such as Bladerunner and Dredd are considered pioneers of the genre when it comes to films, and there’s been no shortage of the usage of such themes in the video games industry.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Xbox Game Pass is adding a ton of indies this month

Xbox Game Pass’ library of games is getting an infusion of a different sort in September. While other monthly updates for the subscription service have tended to focus on AAA releases, this one’s all about the indies. September’s update for Xbox Game Pass includes both established indie hits and unreleased titles that have earned their share of early attention.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox Game Pass offers new indies Sable, SkateBird, and more in September

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get a fresh batch of diverse Xbox and PC games through the end of September, including promising indie games SkateBird (in which you play as a skateboarding bird), Sable (the stylish 3D adventure featuring music from Japanese Breakfast), and Flynn: Son of Crimson (a colorful 2D platformer-adventure).
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

What Is Going On With Turok?

The games industry can sometimes be a truly turbulent place, and witnessing promising studios and franchises being pushed to the wayside in favor of projects that are known for a fact would sell well is commonplace. Over the years, many fan-beloved IPs have fallen to the ground for this reason alone, which includes Iguana Entertainment’s Turok. This first-person shooter involving dinosaurs and aliens was a formula ripe for success, and the team did a great job at realizing the potential with a handful of great entries in the franchise. Of course, there hasn’t been a new Turok game in quite a while which begs the question – what the hell actually happened to Turok?
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Old LittleBigPlanet Games Have Had Their Servers Shuttered By Sony

Sony has announced it has pulled its servers for older LittleBigPlanet titles in order to “protect the LittleBigPlanet community.”. Specifically, online servers for LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS3 version only, and LittleBigPlanet PS Vita have been pulled offline permanently. LittleBigPlanet has been through a tough time over the past...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy