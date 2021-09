The British Medical Association has blasted “shocking” irresponsibility by government ministers after health secretary Sajid Javid said there was no need for them to wear masks in cabinet.The head of the doctors’ organisation hit out after Mr Javid defended pictures of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, at which not a single minister had his or her face covered.The health secretary said that their action was “perfectly consistent” with prime minister Boris Johnson’s advice that people should consider using face coverings when they are in crowded places with “strangers”.But BMA chair Chaand Nagpaul said that the health secretary and other ministers were showing...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO