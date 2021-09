Dominic Raab said “I don’t support the Human Rights Act”, it has been revealed, having now been handed control of an overhaul in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle.Footage has emerged of the new justice secretary attacking the landmark Labour legislation as a backbench Conservative MP, in 2009.Mr Raab now has responsibility for a review of the HRA and the requirement for it to weigh up judgments from the European Court of Human Rights, after being demoted from foreign secretary.Back in 2009, he said: “I don’t support the Human Rights Act and I don’t believe in economic and social rights,” the clip...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO