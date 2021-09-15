Disney's Among the Stars - Official Trailer
Disney's Among the Stars is a six-part docuseries that focuses on NASA. Working alongside NASA's team of flight controllers, engineers, and specialists, this series offers behind-the-scenes access to NASA's mission of repairing a $2 billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. The series starts by following astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy on his quest to complete one last mission and fly to the International Space Station. Cameras have been stationed on the International Space Station and Earth, so the docuseries will also feature intimate footage, livestream capture, and personal video diaries. Among the Stars is an original documentary series, streaming from October 6, 2021 on Disney Plus.www.ign.com
