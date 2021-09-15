CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Disney's Among the Stars - Official Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's Among the Stars is a six-part docuseries that focuses on NASA. Working alongside NASA's team of flight controllers, engineers, and specialists, this series offers behind-the-scenes access to NASA's mission of repairing a $2 billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. The series starts by following astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy on his quest to complete one last mission and fly to the International Space Station. Cameras have been stationed on the International Space Station and Earth, so the docuseries will also feature intimate footage, livestream capture, and personal video diaries. Among the Stars is an original documentary series, streaming from October 6, 2021 on Disney Plus.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Owen Wilson to Star in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ (Exclusive)

Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Haunted Mansion, Disney’s family adventure spookfest based on one of the company’s signature theme park rides. Wilson joins LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in a roll call for a production that is described as an ensemble in nature. Justin Simien, who previously helmed Dear White People and Bad Hair, is making his big-budget studio debut by directing the feature project from a script by Katie Dippold. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced Disney’s billion-dollar-grossing live-action remake of Aladdin, are producing via their Rideback banner. Story details are being kept in the dark, but it is known that ostensibly the...
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Horror Beyond Imagination: Disney+ Drops Lego's STAR WARS Halloween Special Trailer

This is not the first time FANGORIA has talked about Star Wars. It appeared on the cover of issue 6, featuring an interview with Anthony Daniels on playing C-3P0 and in issue 8 featuring an interview with Gary Kurtz about The Empire Strikes Back. Star Wars has dipped their toe into horror before with their book series Galaxy of Fear, the novel Death Troopers and the comic series Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle. Most of these are directed at a younger audience and that trend continues with Disney+'s new LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

First Official Trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Arrives

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. It would seem that Star Wars can't get any busier, having unveiled a lot in recent weeks, including the announcement of The Bad Batch Season 2, updates on live-action shows like Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian Season 3, talk of two new films from Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige, as well as trailers for anime series Star Wars: Visions, video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and VR experience Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge - Last Call, and not to mention the announcement of an upcoming open-world game by Ubisoft.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cassidy
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Disney+’s New LEGO Star Wars Special

There have been quite a few new Star Wars series that have come out over the past year, and there are only more to come!. Between The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and the upcoming animated series, Star Wars: Visions, there’s a lot to keep fans busy. And, now we’ve got another preview of another special that will be hitting Disney+ next month!
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer Goes to the Dark Side on Disney+ This Halloween

The first trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales has been released by Disney ahead of the Halloween special's launch on Disney+ on October 1st. The new addition to the LEGO Star Wars canon, which last year provided a Christmas themed offering, will see the comedy of LEGO's animated output taking on the dark side of the Force...both literally and metaphorically. If you imagine the Simpson's Treehouse of Horror based in the LEGO Star Wars universe and you are pretty much there. The new trailer gives a first real look at the three individual stories that feature in the special.
MOVIES
IGN

One Line of Queen's Gambit Dialogue Leads to $5 Million Netflix Lawsuit

Netflix has been sued by chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili due to a line of dialogue about her in The Queen's Gambit. Gaprindashvili filed a defamation suit against Netflix on Thursday seeking $5 million in damages with more in punitive damages, as well as a demand for the episode to be altered to remove the dialogue, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The dialogue comes from a chess commentator in the show's final episode.
TV & VIDEOS
blackfilm.com

Disney+ Debuts Official Trailer For Marvel Studios’ “HAWKEYE,” Starring Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld

“Hawkeye,” is a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. The highly anticipated Disney+ original series premieres Wednesday, November 24.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Official Trailer#Disney Plus
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Official Poster Revealed; All Nine Episodes to Hit Disney Plus on September 22

Star Wars animation is back later this month with Visions, a new series of nine shorts made by seven different Japanese studios set in a galaxy far, far away, but not subject to canon rules. Anime studios were given total freedom to tell any stories they wanted to within the context of the galaxy, and we’ll see the result when they come out on September 22. The official poster for the series was revealed today.
COMICS
Gamespot

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales Gets Funny, Spooky Trailer, Hits Disney Plus In October

The trailer for Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales has been released. The Halloween-themed Lego Stars Wars special hits Disney+ on October 1. The special focuses on Poe Dameron and BB8, who have crash-landed on the volcanic planet Mustafar. They end up in Darth Vader's spooky castle, which has been transformed into a haunted house-style theme park. While Poe's X-Wing is being repaired, Vader and Emperor Palpatine set about telling the pair some scary stories. It looks as silly, irreverent, and funny as previous Lego Star Wars shows--check the trailer out below:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
thrillgeek.com

Disney+ Debuts Official Trailer And Teaser Poster For “Hawkeye”

Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

The Hawkeye Trailer Unwraps Disney+'s MCU Christmas Series

Of all of the Avengers and Avenger-related friends to get an MCU spinoff show, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye might be the most deserving. He’s a character who has been there since the first Avengers movie, and yet, we know almost nothing about him (if we haven’t read the comics, anyway). He’s involved primarily in galactic-level team-ups with sorcerers and gods and mega superhumans, and he has… a bow and arrow. God bless you Clint, but you’re not the most exciting when paired up with those others.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases official trailer for The Leftovers star's next TV show

Netflix has released the official trailer for Maid, the new limited series starring Margaret Qualley, the star of HBO's The Leftovers and the streaming service's adaptation of Death Note. Maid, which is based on the memoir inspired by writer Stephanie Land's life, features the actress playing a single mother named...
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel's Hawkeye: First Trailer for Next MCU Disney+ Series Released

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Hawkeye, the fourth live-action MCU show headed for Disney Plus. The studio unwrapped the first full trailer for Hawkeye on Monday, offering fans a closer look at the Avenging archers in action, with Jeremy Renner returning as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld making her MCU debut as Kate Bishop, a Hawkeye-in-training, in this episodic spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check out the action-packed preview below:
TV SERIES
Variety

Russian Film Crew Beats Tom Cruise to Liftoff, Readies First Feature Shot in Outer Space

More than 60 years after the Soviet Union beat the U.S. into orbit with the launch of its Sputnik satellite, a new space race is heating up between the two rivals. And once again, the Russians are claiming bragging rights with plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space, ahead of Tom Cruise’s upcoming $200-million space epic. “The Challenge” is the story of a Russian doctor who’s sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will lift off next month on a 12-day mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
piratesandprincesses.net

Sunday Showcase: Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Good morning and Happy Sunday! Welcome back to the twenty first week of Sunday Showcase. Each week, we take a look at one of Walt Disney World’s resorts. This week we will be taking a look at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort. If you haven’t checked out last’s week’s article, you can do so here.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Ron's Gone Wrong New Trailer Released by Disney

A brand new trailer for Ron's Gone Wrong has arrived! The animated film from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation tells the story of a world where android pals have replaced phones as the go-to device for just about everybody. A socially awkward middle school student named Barney finally gets his own device, Ron, who doesn't turn out to be the helpful best friend that Barney is expecting. Ron's Gone Wrong is every bit as much about the difficulties of navigating middle school as it is the dangers of our media age, while also aiming to have a ton of fun along the way.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy