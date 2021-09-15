CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irv Gotti Sends Shots at 50 Cent During Ja Rule-Fat Joe VERZUZ; 50 Responds

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 Cent and Irv Gotti have not been fans of each other for many many years, as we all know it. During the Ja Rule and Fat Joe VERZUZ (watch the full replay here) on Tuesday night, 50 was brought up a lot in the comments by folks tuned in because of the G-Unit general’s history with both artists, particularly Ja who he continues to hate. When Joe started to trail behind in the battle, fans started to joke that 50 is the only person who Joe can bring out to have a chance at defeating Ja.

