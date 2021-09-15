MagSafe Wallet: Apple tracks credit card cases for the iPhone
Apple is adding a tracking function to its not entirely undisputed credit card case for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 and 13 Pro. The “iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe”, which the company has been offering since last year, will in future be integrated into the Group’s “Where is?” Network. The matching app, which is part of iOS, can now register when the three credit card case is detached from the device and records the location. So you should then be able to return to this location in order to find your plastic money again.marketresearchtelecast.com
