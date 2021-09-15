CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

MagSafe Wallet: Apple tracks credit card cases for the iPhone

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is adding a tracking function to its not entirely undisputed credit card case for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 13 and 13 Pro. The “iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe”, which the company has been offering since last year, will in future be integrated into the Group’s “Where is?” Network. The matching app, which is part of iOS, can now register when the three credit card case is detached from the device and records the location. So you should then be able to return to this location in order to find your plastic money again.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

How to store your COVID vaccination card and show proof as mandates tighten

COVID-19 vaccination cards are now one of the most important forms of documentation you can own, especially in light of the sweeping new mandates for 100 million Americans. Employers, concert venues and restaurants are beginning to require proof of vaccination, which means keeping your vaccination card safe and available is important.
RETAIL
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Wallet#Credit Card#Magsafe#Magsafe Wallet#Iphone 12#Pro#Group#Ios
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicon Magsafe case leaked on video

It looks like what appears to be a new official case for Apples’ iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphone has been leaked, the case was shown off in a video on Twitter. The case can be seen in the photo above and also in the video in the tweet below, the original tweet and original video has apparently been taken down.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

iPhone 13 Leaked: MagSafe Cases Reveals Naming Scheme

The upcoming Apple event is just around the corner, where it will unveil the iPhone 13 series. Before the launch, a new video has leaked that shares the naming scheme of the upcoming series. However, the video allegedly showed silicone cases for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max. The clip...
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The new iPhone 13 Pro Max case will be compatible with the MagSafe

Mobile phone users know how important it is to have the phone protected by a case. There are those that with a simple piece of silicone manage to avoid friction on the back, others prefer the book type that give extra coverage to the front and there are those that provide extra shielding against falls and shocks. But today we have to talk about the Apple officials since they have been leaked the new models of silicone cases compatible with the MagSafe of the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
Wired

How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple FCC filings reveal revised MagSafe Charger ahead of iPhone 13 event

We’re only a week away from Apple’s rumored September special event at which the company is expected to introduce the so-called “iPhone 13.” Now a new FCC filing from Apple has revealed a revised version of the MagSafe Charger, which may indicate an update to the company’s MagSafe lineup of accessories coming along with the new iPhone.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 13 to use new MagSafe charger

The iPhone 13 range is coming some time this month and now we have more details on the handsets, they will apparently use a new MagSafe charger. Dave Zatz has spotted a new MagSafe charger for the iPhone that just appeared at the FCC, you can see more details in the tweet below.
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

This iPhone 13 Case Disproves an Apple Rumor

As it has for the past several years, the awesome folks at totallee have sent me case samples of the newest iPhone. For this year that means the iPhone 13. Right off the bat I can definitively confirm that the iPhone 13 mini is not getting canceled, as some rumors suggested. This was popularized because apparently the iPhone 12 mini sales weren’t what Apple expected, or something like that.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

PaceTrail Global Card Tracker Fits in Your Wallet

Losing your luggage can really put a damper on your vacation or business trip. Losing your wallet will ruin your whole day. Sure, you can put various tracking devices in your wallet or on your luggage, but those have limitations. Either the batteries don’t last, or the range is so limited that by the time you realize you’ve lost your stuff, it’s too late for the tracker to help. Apple’s AirTag is nice, but it relies on connecting to other devices to keep you in the loop to its location. The PaceTrail Global Card Tracker offers you the ability to track your last item wherever it goes in the world. You get GPS, LTE, Narrowband IoT, as well as BLE 5.1 with direction-finding coverage. The rechargeable battery lasts three months between charges. The card offers plenty of other features, such as separation alerts to let you know when the tracker moves too far from your phone. All of this comes in a package no larger than two credit cards stacked on top of each other. The PaceTrail Global Card Tracker recently launched its Kickstarter campaign, and will hopefully begin shipping in early 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

The Best MagSafe Battery Packs for Your iPhone 12

There are a number of different MagSafe-compatible portable batteries out there, all of which magnetically attach to your iPhone 12 so that you can wirelessly charge it on the go — no need to bring a cable. That said, they are all a bit different. Some have higher capacities, which also tends to make them more expensive. Some can charge your iPhone faster than others. Some support reverse wireless charging, so they can wirelessly charge your iPhone and be wirelessly charged when not attached to iPhone. And some just look nicer than others. Apple makes the MagSafe Battery Pack, of course, but it's expensive and has a lower capacity, so it might make more sense for you to go with a third-party option. Here's what you need to know.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy