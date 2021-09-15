Chicken Salad Chick brings ‘nation’s only Southern inspired fast casual chicken salad restaurant’ to Glendale
INDIANAPOLIS– Chicken salad is one of those dishes that can split a family right down the middle with one question: Do nuts and grapes belong in the recipe or not?. Either way, it seems everyone has their own version and maybe a secret family recipe. But less than 20 years ago, one woman turned her recipe into the nation’s only southern inspired fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept called Chicken Salad Chick.cbs4indy.com
Comments / 1