Indianapolis, IN

Chicken Salad Chick brings ‘nation’s only Southern inspired fast casual chicken salad restaurant’ to Glendale

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS– Chicken salad is one of those dishes that can split a family right down the middle with one question: Do nuts and grapes belong in the recipe or not?. Either way, it seems everyone has their own version and maybe a secret family recipe. But less than 20 years ago, one woman turned her recipe into the nation’s only southern inspired fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept called Chicken Salad Chick.

