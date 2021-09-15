CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges sought for Haiti premier

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that stands to further destabilize a country in turmoil after the assassination and a recent major earthquake.

