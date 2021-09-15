CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Here's how much the failed Gavin Newsom recall election cost California

By Joshua Bote
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe now-unsuccessful Gavin Newsom recall election is expected to cost the state of California and its taxpayers a pretty penny, likely to the tune of more than $300 million. The final estimate issued by the California Secretary of State in July was $276 million, with all California counties estimated to have spent $243.6 million and the California Secretary of State allotted $32.4 million. An initial estimate, released about a month prior, had priced the election to be about $60 million cheaper.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Shirley Weber
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy