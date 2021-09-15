Here's how much the failed Gavin Newsom recall election cost California

The now-unsuccessful Gavin Newsom recall election is expected to cost the state of California and its taxpayers a pretty penny, likely to the tune of more than $300 million. The final estimate issued by the California Secretary of State in July was $276 million, with all California counties estimated to have spent $243.6 million and the California Secretary of State allotted $32.4 million. An initial estimate, released about a month prior, had priced the election to be about $60 million cheaper.