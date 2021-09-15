CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnetic field turns handed superconductor into liquid crystal-like nematic state

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD) in Hamburg and RWTH Aachen University have suggested a surprising connection between the nematic behavior of a superconductor in a magnetic field — a state that resembles liquid crystals used in LCDs — and its spiral-like groundstate in the absence of the field.

