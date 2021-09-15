Tupelo School board sets policy for lifting district mask mandate

In this file photo from August 2021, kindergarteners make their way to class at Parkway Elementary School on the first day back to school in Tupelo. Schools in many parts of the country reopened their doors this week, with mask-wearing optional at many of them. In Tupelo, students and school staff are required to wear masks while indoors. Adam Robison | Daily Journal

TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees has unanimously approved an update to its 2021-22 school year blueprint, which includes criteria for eventually lifting its current mask mandate.

The updated blueprint policy, approved during the board's regular meeting on Tuesday, lists two classifications of COVID-19 spread within Tupelo Schools — minimal/moderate spread and substantial spread — and sets out a list of responses for each.

When spread is minimal/moderate, masks will go from being required to recommended after a two-week trend of less than 10% test positivity rate in Lee County.

The 10% test positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a specific area that come back positive, is a threshold MSDH uses to determine when community spread has increased from moderate to substantial.

Lee County's current test positivity rate is 19%, TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said. That number is down from a peak of 26.2% reported by MSDH for the week ending Aug. 21.

"We're going on the right direction," TPSD Board of Trustees President Joe Babb said. "Hopefully, pretty soon we will be below the 10%."

Although masks were required for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year by executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves, Babb said if Tupelo's 10% positivity policy had been in place, its mask mandate would've ended in February and masks would have only been recommended through the end of that school year.

Lee County's test positivity rate dropped below 10% the week of Feb. 20, 2021, and didn't surpass it again until the week of July 10, 2021, as the delta variant began to spread rapidly across the United States. The county's positivity rate has not fallen below 10% since that time.

Test positivity rates for each county in Mississippi can be found on MSDH's website by selecting "County snapshots" under the COVID-19 Data Reports section.

Under the new COVID-19 policy, when there is minimal/moderate spread, students who wear masks when not required won't have to quarantine if deemed a close contact to a positive case.

When there is substantial spread, three or more cases among a small group within a five-day period is considered an outbreak. Previous policy defined an outbreak as three or more cases within a 14-day period.

In groups of 40 or more people, 10% of a group must test positive for COVID-19 to be considered an outbreak. For example, 10 people in a group of 100 would have to test positive for the entire group to be quarantined.

When the county's test positivity rate is 10% or higher, students and teachers at TSPD schools will be required to wear masks. When the positivity rate dips below 10%, but an individual school has multiple outbreaks, masks will be required for that individual school until the outbreaks end.

If Lee County's test positivity rate returns to 10% or higher, masks will be required immediately.

All of the policy updates approved on Tuesday were shared with the Mississippi State Department of Health in advance, Picou said.

Picou said the challenge of opening schools during the pandemic has been a balance between risk and reward.

"The reward associated with every decision is having more students in school, attending school safely every day," Picou said. "The risk with any decision is not unintentionally creating an environment where staff and students get sick. Our number one goal is to keep COVID-19, any variant, out of our schools so our staff can safely work and teach, and our students can safely learn."