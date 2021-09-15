Crystal islands could halve time and cost of science experiments
(Nanowerk News) Queensland University of Technology (QUT) researchers have found a way to grow crystal islands that could halve the time and cost of some science experiments. Dr Vishakya Jayalatharachchi, Associate Professor Jennifer MacLeod and Associate Professor Josh Lipton-Duffin from QUT Centre for Materials Science and QUT School of Chemistry and Physics published their findings in the Journal of Physical Chemistry C ("Metal Microsubstrates on Si(111): Crystallography, Morphology, and Interactions with a Molecular Adsorbate").www.nanowerk.com
