CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Crystal islands could halve time and cost of science experiments

nanowerk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Queensland University of Technology (QUT) researchers have found a way to grow crystal islands that could halve the time and cost of some science experiments. Dr Vishakya Jayalatharachchi, Associate Professor Jennifer MacLeod and Associate Professor Josh Lipton-Duffin from QUT Centre for Materials Science and QUT School of Chemistry and Physics published their findings in the Journal of Physical Chemistry C ("Metal Microsubstrates on Si(111): Crystallography, Morphology, and Interactions with a Molecular Adsorbate").

www.nanowerk.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Advanced Civilizations Could be Using Dyson Spheres to Collect Unimaginable Energy From Black Holes

Black holes are more than just massive objects that swallow everything around them – they’re also one of the universe’s biggest and most stable energy sources. That would make them invaluable to the type of civilization that needs huge amounts of power, such as a Type II Kardashev civilization. But to harness all of that power, the civilization would have to encircle the entire black hole with something that could capture the power it is emitting.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Materials Science#Science Experiments#Surface Science#Crystals#Si#Interactions#Time
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

Despite humanity's intense fascination with sparkly pieces of carbon, it seems there is still plenty to learn about how diamonds form deep within our planet. New research has discovered that two different types of rare diamonds share a common origin story – the recycling of once-living organisms over 400 kilometers (250 miles) below the surface. There are three main types of natural diamonds. The first are lithospheric diamonds, which form in the lithospheric layer around 150 to 250 kilometers (93 - 155 miles) below the surface of Earth. These are by far the most common, and probably the type of diamond you'd...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Could There Be More Than One Dimension of Time?

It has long been proposed that when our universe came to fruition, three dimensions of space and one dimension of time sprang forth from the big bang: the event that made everything we see around us - from the hydrogen and helium that fuse to make stars and help planets coalesce, to black holes and galaxies, and even our own existences - possible,
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.
SOFTWARE
nanowerk.com

A super material applicable to batteries and other energy conversion devices

(Nanowerk News) Unplanned discovery could lead to future pivotal discoveries in batteries, fuel cells, devices for converting heat to electricity and more. Scientists normally conduct their research by carefully selecting a research problem, devising an appropriate plan to solve it and executing that plan. But unplanned discoveries can happen along the way.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

An Odd Result From a Dark Matter Detector Might Be Something Even Wilder

Last year, XENON1T, the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, seemed to deliver a hit. Not of dark matter, but something else.  Perhaps neutrinos, perhaps solar axions, perhaps radioactive pollution in the detector. Now a different team of physicists has come up with a different answer. The signal could be consistent not with dark matter, but dark energy, they say. If this is indeed what caused the spike in XENON1T's detections, it represents an important milestone in the search for this mysterious force. Dark energy, like dark matter, is unknown to us. Dark matter is the name we give to mass we...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Surprising Reason The Moon Has Fewer Craters Than It Probably Should

You only have to take a look at the Moon to see that it's had something of a rough time during its roughly 4.5-billion-year history, but a new study suggests that it's survived more early asteroid hits than its surface actually shows today. The new research proposes that some of the oldest impacts on the Moon left near-invisible imprints because they were striking a softer surface: The global ocean of magma that covered the Moon in its youth before it cooled and solidified. These relatively soft landings, leaving next to no permanent trace of ever having happened, could explain why the Moon...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Scientists find a surprising way to create concrete for Mars buildings

If Elon Musk really wants to build an outpost on Mars for humans to live and work, visiting astronauts may have to literally give their blood, sweat, and tears — and even urine — to make it happen. Transporting construction materials all the way to the red planet would cost...
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Scientists say it's possible we've detected dark energy

(Nanowerk News) Dark energy, the mysterious force that causes the universe to accelerate, may have been responsible for unexpected results from the XENON1T experiment, deep below Italy’s Apennine Mountains. A new study, led by researchers at the University of Cambridge and reported in the journal Physical Review D ("Direct detection...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Telescope Mounted on the Moon Could Be Ultra-Beneficial for Science

Telescopes mounted on Earth had been extremely beneficial for humanity in general and for astronomy in particular. Grasping insights from the far depths of the Cosmos and seeing numerous stars, galaxies, quasars, and other celestial objects is certainly something worth mentioning. But humanity could benefit even more from a telescope if it’s placed somewhere else.
ASTRONOMY
nanowerk.com

Affordable housing in outer space: Scientists develop cosmic concrete from space dust and astronaut blood

(Nanowerk News) Transporting a single brick to Mars can cost more than two million dollars – making the future construction of a Martian colony seem prohibitively expensive. Scientists at The University of Manchester have now developed a way to potentially overcome this problem, by creating a concrete-like material made of extra-terrestrial dust along with the blood, sweat and tears of astronauts.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Pathway to forerunner of rugged nanotubes that could lead to widespread industrial fabrication

(Nanowerk News) Scientists have identified a chemical pathway to an innovative insulating nanomaterial that could lead to large-scale industrial production for a variety of uses – including in spacesuits and military vehicles. The nanomaterial -- thousands of times thinner than a human hair, stronger than steel and noncombustible -- could block radiation to astronauts and help shore up military vehicle armor, for example.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy