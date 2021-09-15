Laser loops create ultrafast electric currents in solid materials
(Nanowerk News) Theoreticians at the Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD) predict that a unique laser source could produce highly controllable electric currents in any bulk material. The team’s work, now published in Physical Review Letters ("Light-Driven Extremely Nonlinear Bulk Photogalvanic Currents"), yields new insights for the development of ultrafast opto-electronic devices, for more efficient photovoltaics, and for the study of electron behavior in solids.www.nanowerk.com
