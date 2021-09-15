Elders get a cognitive boost after positive social interactions, mobile study finds
The effects of social interaction may have an immediate impact on cognitive functioning. Such findings offer clues for the prevention of dementia, researchers say. In a new study that had participants reporting via smartphone, 312 adults between ages 70 and 90 were asked to send details of their social interactions five times per day. They also completed three mobile cognitive tests after each check-in during a 16-day study period. Tests measured processing speed and attention, spatial working memory and perceptual accuracy.www.mcknights.com
