CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Elders get a cognitive boost after positive social interactions, mobile study finds

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe effects of social interaction may have an immediate impact on cognitive functioning. Such findings offer clues for the prevention of dementia, researchers say. In a new study that had participants reporting via smartphone, 312 adults between ages 70 and 90 were asked to send details of their social interactions five times per day. They also completed three mobile cognitive tests after each check-in during a 16-day study period. Tests measured processing speed and attention, spatial working memory and perceptual accuracy.

www.mcknights.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
SCIENCE
Daily Californian

Study finds positive impact of social media on teenagers during COVID-19

UC Berkeley researchers found positive social media experiences helped adolescents mitigate loneliness and develop peer relationships during COVID-19 lockdowns, according to a study published Aug. 26. The research, led by campus research fellow Lucía Magis-Weinberg and her project group, Transitions, found that the quality of screen time is more important...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Cognitive Tests#Cognitive Decline#Social Interactions#Plos One
International Business Times

Socially Isolated Older Adults 'More Likely To Die' After ICU Admissions: Study

How can social isolation affect older adults with critical illness? A team of researchers found that those who were socially isolated were "more likely to die" after getting discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) than those who had more connections. In their new study, published in the journal JAMA...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds that social groups, status play large role in health controversies

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the way people make decisions about their health and the influence that the people in our lives have on those decisions. A study by Indiana University researchers found that when people encounter health controversies—such as whether to drink alcohol during pregnancy or whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine—the social networks they belong to can play a major role in their decision-making. Their individual socioeconomic status plays a role as well.
HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

Spermidine supplements may boost cognitive performance: Human data

Oral supplementation with spermidine may boost cognitive performance in older people, with the most pronounced effects observed in those with mild dementia, says a new study from Austria. Data published in Wiener klinische Wochenschrift ​(known in English as The Central European Journal of Medicine​) indicated that three months of daily...
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Socializing May Improve Older Adults’ Cognitive Function in Daily Life

Summary: Older adults who frequently connect with friends and others in social situations perform better on cognitive function tests than those who are not so social. Socializing with others is important for mental health and wellbeing, and it may help improve cognition, as well — especially for older adults, according to new research.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Technology
McKnight's

ADHD linked to Alzheimer’s disease across generations, scientists say

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in what the researchers say is the first study of its kind. Investigators looked at the extent to which ADHD is tied to Alzheimer’s and any dementia across generations in a Swedish nationwide cohort born between 1980 and 2001. They used the same national registry to link study participants to biological relatives including parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kjzz.org

Seniors Face Greater Risks Of Dementia, Cognitive Problems After Surgery

Surgeries can improve quality of life. But brain changes that at times accompany aging can put seniors at greater risk for disorders arising from surgery and anesthesia, including delirium, impaired memory and problems with comprehension. "What are the implications of having surgery and having anesthesia? That's a subject that comes...
PHOENIX, AZ
psychologytoday.com

Why the Number of Dog Cognition Studies Is Rapidly Rising

There has been an exponential increase in the number of canine cognitive studies appearing in the scientific literature since the 1990s. During the second half of the 20th century, canine behavior research was suppressed because dogs were considered to be an "unnatural species." The high cost of maintaining lab animals...
ANIMALS
nutraingredients-usa.com

Review finds support for cognitive health benefits of prebiotics

A new review makes the case that prebiotic oligosaccharides could play a role in brain health via metabolites circulating in the blood and neural feedback mechanisms. The new review is the work of researchers based in Bengaluru, India and in North Dakota in the US. The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology​.
HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

PEA supplements may help people fall asleep and boost cognition on waking: Study

Eight weeks of supplementation with palmitoylethanolamide, an endocannabinoid-like molecule, may improve sleep measures in healthy adults, according to results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. Daily supplementation with 350 mg of Gencor’s branded PEA ingredient Levagen+ was associated with significant reductions in the time people needed to fall asleep compared...
HEALTH
Futurity

Socializing gives older adults a cognitive boost

When adults age 70 to 90 report more frequent, pleasant social interactions, they also have better cognitive performance on that day and the following two, research finds. The findings, published in PLOS ONE, may have special relevance now due to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, says study leader Ruixue Zhaoyang, assistant research professor at Penn State’s Center for Healthy Aging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Smithonian

Israeli Study Finds Third Shot Provides Significant Boost in Covid-19 Immunity

When it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations, it appears the third time is a charm. A new Israeli study finds that people who get a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have a significantly lower risk of infection from the coronavirus, including the more dangerous Delta variant. A research team using...
WORLD
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy