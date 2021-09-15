CDC issues new COVID infection prevention and control guidance for nursing homes
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for preventing and controlling SARS-CoV-2 infections in nursing homes. The changes consolidate and simplify existing guidance on protective equipment, testing and quarantine for fully vaccinated nursing home residents, the CDC said. Questions about the updates will be answered during a Project Firstline webinar for clinicians on Sept. 17 at 2:15 p.m., ET. The registration page can be found here.www.mcknights.com
