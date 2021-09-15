CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC issues new COVID infection prevention and control guidance for nursing homes

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for preventing and controlling SARS-CoV-2 infections in nursing homes. The changes consolidate and simplify existing guidance on protective equipment, testing and quarantine for fully vaccinated nursing home residents, the CDC said. Questions about the updates will be answered during a Project Firstline webinar for clinicians on Sept. 17 at 2:15 p.m., ET. The registration page can be found here.

Comments / 7

Rocking freeworld
4d ago

Life expectancy in the U.S.A is 78.Since the beginning of this plandemic they have been using people into their 90s as a covid death. This helps pad their numbers game..

Reply
3
