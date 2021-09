Cedric Ceballos, a former NBA All-Star and the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest champion, tweeted on Tuesday that he has been in ICU for the past 10 days as he battles COVID-19. “On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery,” Ceballos tweeted. “If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done….. Thx”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO