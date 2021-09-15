CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Evening

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – The seesaw between summer and fall continues this week. It seems that southern New England can’t decide between “bright and refreshing” or “humid and stormy” recently. Wednesday will be on the side of summer. After a warm front passed to our north overnight, dew points rose considerably,...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Beautiful stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine

Mother nature certainly had some summer-like weather in store for us yesterday as the region saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points well into the 60s leading to a sticky feel. After the passage of a cold front, enjoy lower humidity and plenty of sun today and into the first half of the upcoming week. An entirely dry stretch of weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable dew points and humidity values. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered between Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front Friday into next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buzzards Bay, MA
City
Boston, MA
CBS Miami

Rose Becomes 17th Named Storm Of Busy 2021 Hurricane Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rose has become the 17th named storm of the busy 2021 hurricane season. As of 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Rose was 370 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Rose is moving toward the north-northwest near 16 mph. A motion toward the northwest is forecast to begin by Sunday night and continue through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.  Some strengthening is expected through Monday. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive, and Rose is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Cbs
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

PG&E Says Light Rain After Long Drought Led to Lights-Out Across Bay Area

RICHMOND (KPIX) — After Saturday night’s light rain, thousands of East Bay residents woke up to a power outage Sunday morning and PG&E was scrambling all day to restore electrical service. As it turned out, the outages happened because of how little rain fell, rather than how much. By mid-afternoon,...
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy