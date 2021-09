More than 655,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 — 1,084 in Lancaster County, as of Friday. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported Wednesday, Lancaster County’s three hospitals had an average of 75 COVID-19 inpatients over the past week, up from 61 the previous week. “Deaths have also been on a rise after reaching a pandemic low of just six in July,” this newspaper reported. “Deaths began increasing in the second half of August and the quicker pace has continued into September, with eight deaths reported here in the first five days of the month, according to data from Lancaster County’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.” The highly transmissible delta variant of the novel coronavirus has driven this latest surge.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO