Plattsburgh, NY

Lookback: Week of Sept. 14 to Sept. 21

Press-Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• “Dannemora is next,” according to the inmates grapevine at Clinton Correctional Facility here in the shadow of the recent Attica riots. A guard at the facility said: “The prison grapevine says as soon as things quiet down, Clinton Prison will blow.” The tenor of a meeting of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO Local 1272 was one of fear. The fear these men felt was not of the inmates as such, but of the lack of security and discipline and the attitude of the administration, not only at Clinton but on the state level also. Correction officers at Dannemora are discussing among themselves what to do in case of a riot because they don’t have a riot plan. They claim they have asked repeatedly for a plan and haven’t gotten one. They plan to “take action” if no plan comes soon.

