NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church Sept. 12 service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “There is Power in the Blood”, “The Church’s One Foundation”, “Jesus Paid it All”. The service was concluded with the congregation singing “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.