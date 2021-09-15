CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GLAMOUR Beauty Power List Award Winners 2021 are here, showcasing the *very best* in beauty right now

By Camilla Kay, Elle Turner, Sheilla Mamona, Lottie Winter
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have our favourite foundation, brow groomer, hair styler and lipstick, but what makes a product a true beauty hero and cult must-try? We’d say when it makes the top spot in the GLAMOUR Beauty Power List Awards 2021 in association with LOOKFANTASTIC. And all of these winning products have earned a share of GLAMOUR readers' 1million+ votes to edge out fellow nominees and take the best-in-category accolade.

