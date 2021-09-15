The GLAMOUR Beauty Power List Award Winners 2021 are here, showcasing the *very best* in beauty right now

There’s never been a better time to love beauty — or a more overwhelming one. It feels like a billion (give or take) new products arrive on the scene daily, and how do you choose the best among billions? At Allure, we have it down to a science of swatching and slathering and so, so many spreadsheets (we all have postdoctoral degrees in both eyeliner and Excel). Every year since 1996 (back when, maybe, only a hundred new products arrived on the scene every day?), we’ve tasked ourselves with cutting through the clutter and confusion to lead you to the products that deliver. Best of Beauty winners don’t just do what they say they’ll do, they do it better than anything else.

MAKEUP ・ 6 DAYS AGO