CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Family Things To Do in Charlotte This Week

By QC Exclusive
qcexclusive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for family things to do in Charlotte this week? Luckily, there is a surplus of family-friendly activities to enjoy in the Charlotte area. Summer is ending and now is the perfect opportunity to soak up time with the family and make some memories. Whether you are looking for an outdoor or indoor activity for your family, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are a few activities to do with the family in Charlotte this week.

qcexclusive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Authorities had begun...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Nascar Hall Of Fame#Art#American#Indians#The Nascar Hall Of Fame#The Mint Museum Take#Carowinds
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy