Manchester City will be looking for their fourth Premier League win on the spin as they host Southampton.Pep Guardiola’s side began their Champions League campaign with an entertaining 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in midweek.They meet Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, who travel north seeking a first league win of the season despite a number of encouraging performances.Southampton have drawn their last three games.Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.When is the match?The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 18 September at the Etihad Stadium.Where can I watch?The game is not available to watch live in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO