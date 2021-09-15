CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Five scoreless frames

 5 days ago

Gonsolin (3-1) got the win in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over Arizona, allowing two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings. Making his second start since returning from injury, Gonsolin was excellent Tuesday with more strikeouts than baserunners allowed. The 27-year-old righty needed just 67 pitches to navigate five innings and there's no doubt he would've pitched deeper had Los Angeles not been ramping up Gonsolin's workload gradually for the stretch run and playoffs.

