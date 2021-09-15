Osceola County Parks is looking for a replacement for an

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Cadillac News
Cover picture for the articleOsceola County Parks is looking for a replacement for an at large Parks Board Commissioner. This position will run until the end of 2022. Applications can be found on the County’s website. Applications need to be submitted by September 28, 2021, and can be emailed to: oscparks@live.com or mailed to: Osceola County Parks 301 W Upton Reed City, MI 49677 If you have any questions, please call the Parks Director: Carl Baumgras at: 616-240-5477.

