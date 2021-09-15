CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Nell Nolan: Amici and Shakespeare Festival

By NELL NOLAN
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The events in this column occurred before New Orleans mandated masks indoors and before Hurricane Ida. As guests approached the beautiful home for a Sunday Musicale, they stopped at the outside gate to read the plaque. The first lines were “Garden District Association,” then “Rogers Voorhies House.” The style of the house, which dates back to its building in 1868, is Greek Revival Italianate, The family that lived in it the longest was surnamed Rogers, and in 1959 the last surviving sibling, James Rogers, donated the house to Tulane University. “The proceeds from the sale funded the Myra Clare Rogers Memorial Chapel on the Tulane campus.” Several subsequent owners enjoyed the house, and in 1983, Drs. Terry and Rand Voorhies bought it and began a restoration and renovation, “accentuating the lush gardens.”

