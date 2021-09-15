CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Simple Test Reveals Which of Your Muscles Will Grow the Fastest

By Philip Ellis
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent episode of The Huberman Lab Podcast, Dr. Andrew Huberman, professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine, speaks at length about the science of muscle growth and recovery—including ways that you can anticipate how quickly you will be able to build muscle in specific parts of your body.

