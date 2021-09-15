This Simple Test Reveals Which of Your Muscles Will Grow the Fastest

There are few fitness tools more useful than dumbbells. The handheld weights are easier to wrangle than the long, rigid, heavy barbells that populate bench press stations and squat racks in gyms, but they're also sturdy enough to lifted, swung, carried, and more. You'll also have an easier time homing in on single muscle groups with dumbbells than if you used fitness' other favourite unilateral-friendly implement, the kettlebell, while still being able to perform big, powerful multi-joint movements like cleans and snatches. And if you need to, you can even push heavy weight with dumbbells—you'll be much more likely to find a gym with dumbbells that go up to and even beyond 90 pounds than you would be to find a massively heavy kettlebell (not to mention more accessible adjustable sets of weights for home workouts).

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO