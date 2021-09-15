render of the day: a minimalist pool house sitting on top of a desert rock
Omar hakim unveils ‘oasis house’, a residential concept located in the wadi al disah(disah valley) tabuk of saudi arabia. the project takes shape as a two-volume structure, mainly constructed with glass so as to provide occupants with unobstructed views of the surrounding topology. the house is completed with a swimming pool which creates a contrasting effect with the deserted landscape while casting rippling visuals in the interior at the same time.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0