The Boilermakers were led by Mia Mulder, who finished first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, as the team was crowned 2021 All-City champs. Maddy Miller won the 100-yard breaststroke, and Sarah Toole won the 200-yard freestyle. Samantha Tomic added a win in the 50-yard freestyle, and Avary Tomic took first place in the 100-yard butterfly. Chloe Cooper chipped in another Boilermaker win in the 500-yard freestyle. Bradley-Bourbonnais relay teams also took victories in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relays.

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO