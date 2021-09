BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disney’s Frozen a Broadway Musical is set to open Sept. 10th and will run through Sept. 24 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. “We’re going to be performing for the first time in front of a live audience in over 18 months and even the thought of that is overwhelming in the best possible way,” said Caroline Bowman, who performs the role of ‘Elsa.’ “I’ve missed it so much. I really missed a part of myself not doing theater in this past year and a half. And so, it’s really good to be back.”

