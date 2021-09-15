CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Evangelical Free Church Rebrands as GracePoint

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The former Evangelical Free Church is now officially known as GracePoint Church.

Pastor Don McLean said there are many reasons for the rebranding. He said the congregation found the former name Atlantic Evangelical Free Church didn’t communicate as clearly who they are in terms of their identity.

Pastor Don “Free” means numerous things, and as far as the Atlantic part of the former name didn’t necessarily fit because more than 25-percent of the congregation comes from areas outside of the City of Atlantic.

Pastor Don says the name GracePoint captures the essence of who they are as a church.

GracePoint Church is a member of the Evangelical Free Church of America, an association of about 1500 Bible-believing churches throughout the United States. GracePoint’s ministries include an active youth program led by Andrew Johnson, Pastor of Student & Worship Discipleship, and a wide selection of small group Bible studies and many other opportunities to be involved. The church also offers AWANA, a children’s program for pre-K through grade 5 that runs on Wednesday evenings during the school year.

GracePoint Church is located at 1 East 22nd Street, on Chestnut and 22nd Street, in Atlantic, Iowa. Sunday worship is at 10:30 a.m., and all are welcome. You can learn more about the church at VisitGracePoint.com or on Facebook at GracePointAtlantic.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

