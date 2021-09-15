CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Shoreline Police: You can run, but probably not very well if you're wearing sandals

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident started on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00am when deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600 block of Richmond Beach Drive in the city of Shoreline. An unknown male had run up and tried to get into our 911 caller's vehicle while screaming for help. The male then ran off westbound as two other males gave chase.

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Police: Are two energy drinks worth a burglary charge? Apparently, for this man, the answer is yes

On Monday, September 6, 2021 at 3:47am, King County dispatchers received a call from a gas station located in the 600 block of Richmond Beach Road in Shoreline. The caller told dispatch that 20 minutes prior, a male threw a rock through the store’s window and entered the business. The caller was an employee and was notified by an app on his phone.
SHORELINE, WA
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sandals#Shoreline#Occupied Hit And Run
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
snntv.com

Boyfriend of missing woman issues written statement

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The North Port police have tried to talk to the boyfriend of the missing North Port woman to no avail, however the family lawyer has issued a written statement on behalf of the family. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family on Saturday....
NORTH PORT, FL
Lawrence Post

While out on probation, man sprayed a child in the face with bleach, poured fuel all over the room and then drove drunk with 11-month-old baby and 2-year-old child in the car

According to the police officials, the 31-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 11, after he allegedly sprayed a child in the face with bleach, poured fuel all over the room and then drove drunk with 11-month-old baby and 2-year-old child in the car. The mother of three children reportedly told authorities that the 31-year-old suspect sent her a video showing him pouring fuel around their home and spraying the 4-year-old in the face with Clorox.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Doctor is charged with murdering her twin two-year-old girls and their sister, 6, after they were found dead in the family home by their horrified father - just days after they finished hotel quarantine

The mother of three young girls who were found dead just days after the family finished hotel quarantine in New Zealand has been charged with their murder. Lauren Dickason, 40, from South Africa, has been accused of killing two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, and their six-year-old sister Liane at a home in Timaru, in the Canterbury region, on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie update – North port cops call off day’s search for ‘hiding’ fiance after blasting ‘fake’ news body found

POLICE have called off Saturday's search for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie due to darkness. "Our search of the Carlton is being called this evening due to darkness. Nothing found. Efforts will begin again Sunday morning," the North Port police department said on Saturday shortly before 8pm. Earlier on Saturday...
NORTH PORT, FL
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy