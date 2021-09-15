CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Stonefly Review

By Damiano Gerli
gamecritics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH Piloting insectoid mechs is fascinating. WTF Having to backtrack to find enemies to kill before leaving an area?!. Despite their popularity in gaming, I’ve never been a fan of huge mechs. I find the idea of controlling a hulking metal beast, with all its complexities and commands to memorize to be unappealing. With this in mind, Stonefly seems to be the solution by redesigning the ‘mech game’ from the ground up. How? This is an action-adventure where the player will control a mechanized unit, but in this case, they’re tiny.

gamecritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
videochums.com

Sokobond Review

I've been thoroughly enjoying Draknek's Switch puzzlers but it's time to ditch the monster and enter the chemistry lab with Sokobond. Sokobond has a clever title because it's a Sokoban game where you push tiles around a grid-based playfield while also featuring a theme of chemistry; hence, the bond portion of its title. It's a very simple game that anyone can easily pick-up-and-play regardless of their chemistry knowledge. I remember chemistry quite clearly after all the years since high school and I must say; Sokobond does an excellent job of making the science fun with its puzzle premise. You could even think of it as one of those cleverly-disguised educational games.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Web.com review

Web.com has been left behind by a slew of better website builders that offer superior versatility, more features, and classier design templates, all at a much cheaper price.
INTERNET
gamecritics.com

Chernobylite Review

HIGH One of the best sci-fi games I’ve played in the last few years. LOW Overly simplified combat and survival mechanics. WTF You have a PhD in nuclear sciences, but can’t throw a rock?. Chernobylite is a sci-fi survival game by The Farm 51, set in the ruins of Pripyat....
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Alveole Review

The avant-garde band Talking Heads once sang some profound lyrics – “We’re on a road to nowhere. Come on inside. Taking that ride to nowhere. We’ll take that ride”. It’s this sentiment that can be used when describing the minimalist game that is Alveole. You see, two game developers Emil Ismaylov and Denis Petrov were asked to come up with a game in a conference based around the theme of “cage”, and that is where Alveole was spawned. But what does this mean? How do you sum this up? Well, it is my mission to try and describe what this little indie game is all about.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight School Studio#Mvm Interactive#Ps#Xb#Esrb#Remappable Controls
TechRadar

Deathloop review

Deathloop offers an engaging blend of shooting and stealth in one endlessly looping day. It leaves a lot of room for players to experiment with their preferred approach to combat and exploration, which makes it stimulating and exciting to play. A multiplayer invasion mode, too, has so much potential if it actually takes off – it could keep you playing for many hours more. Deathloop won't be for everyone, but its mix of ideas comes together so confidently that it's easily a game of the year contender for us.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Meeerge Review

Meeerge is an engaging new merge puzzle title by Betta Games. After a divine artifact is sealed away by magic, you and your tribe must traverse the mystic islands. Players merge objects to complete levels, heal the corrupted lands and retrieve the divine artifact. You’ll find yourself enjoy the relaxing gameplay of this puzzler.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Struggling review

Chasing Rats Games' Struggling is a physics-based action-platforming game that offers single-player and co-op modes, which will, without a doubt, make you scream in frustration, cry in the corner of the room, and potentially lose friends and relationships. But on top of all of that is the chance to test your wit, experience great victories, and play in a world so wacky that it’s easy to lose yourself within it for hours at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Magister Review

The Magister is probably the most ambitious game of Cluedo that you’ll ever play. Like Cluedo, a murderer is secretly drawn from a deck of Miss Plums and Colonel Mustards, but in The Magister’s case it’s Hunters, Doctors and Blacksmiths. The location is the same every time, as a Magister is murdered in the room of an inn, but the murder weapon, the motive, and various steps along the way are chosen randomly, as if from a deck of cards. With the setup done, you are eliminating suspects by finding clues, cross-referencing them with alibis, until you have one nervous suspect left.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
godisageek.com

Rustler review

It all starts so promisingly. Booting up Rustler, you are treated to a live action intro, which introduces the historically inaccurate medieval premise in a way that recalls legendary BBC romp Maid Marian & Her Merry Men – only with a good deal more violence and criminality. What Jutsu Games have imagined into existence is a clever and interesting idea. Borrowing almost in its entirety the structure and aesthetic style of the original top-down Grand Theft Auto titles and transporting the action into a bawdy ancient setting sounds like a winner. Sadly, once the initial appeal of the humour and novel backdrop wears off, you are left with a frustrating and repetitive experience that relies far too much on scatological silliness and has controls and mechanics that become troublesome almost instantly.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Review: SkateBIRD

Here we see the male birb as he attempts to impress the female with a sick kickflip. Let’s be honest; you already know if you want to play SkateBIRD. Just look at it. Does the concept of a small bird riding a skateboard appeal to you? Then we’re done here.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Anacronte

Humanity faces the Sorcerers of Evil’s indefeasible designs in a struggle that defines the two species as winners and losers. I’ve seen a lot of strange animated short films throughout my life, but this right here may have a chance at taking the top spot. Most of the cartoon shorts I watched were primarily from Disney, Pixar, and other kid-friendly brands. This one, however, doesn’t belong in any of them. Three years after its debut, the award-winning and crowd-pleasing animated short has made its debut on HBO Max, and based on what I experienced, it’s something that you shouldn’t ignore.
COMICS
northbaystageandscreen.com

Review: “Galatea”

Science fiction has long been the purview of film and, to a lesser extent, television. Live theatrical productions of the genre have been few and far between, undoubtedly because of the challenges in staging what we have become accustomed to seeing on screen via the CGI extravaganzas of the past few decades.
MOVIES
videochums.com

Spelunky Review

Spelunky has been around for over a dozen years and it's finally available for Nintendo Switch so grab your whip and let's descend. For the unfamiliar, Spelunky is a roguelike that has you play as an Indiana Jones style character who descends through underground environments in the hopes of retrieving treasure. The thing is; nearly everything around him is trying to end his life from elaborate traps to deadly hazards and nefarious creatures to your own explosives; if you're not careful, that is. All of this forces you to gradually learn how to effectively deal with a multitude of tricky situations which boils down to one challenging and rewarding adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Review: Bloodwash

Over the last couple of years, the indie horror scene has slowly become home to the world of, for lack of a better way of putting it, low-poly 3D horror games. Separate from the more typical indie fare, these games have aimed towards a very specific era of 3D visuals that evoke something close, but not quite identical to, late 90s 3D games. Games like Half-Life and Quake serve as the groundwork for these wonderfully aesthetic haunts. In recent years, this style has birthed some of my favorite indies thanks to them often offering a more grounded and pragmatic experience. So is the case with Bloodwash, a new indie game developed by Black Eyed Priest/Jordan King and Henry Hoare, and produced by Puppet Combo.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Lake – Review

Lake is a narrative-driven semi-open-world game centered around Meredith Weiss. The story is set in 1986. Meredith, although a successful computer programmer in the big city, has decided to take a break from her job by returning to her hometown and, on the behalf of her father, deliver mail temporarily while her parents are on a vacation of their own.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Starlight Review

Since the first iPhone graced our palms, we’ve looked to the App Store in search of something that can help us indulge our need to analyze the sky and delve deep into the science of the universe around us. Unfortunately, while many applications offer you a chance to see incredible images taken with military-grade optics, none of that helps you work out what you’re seeing when you look into the night sky. Even with a pair of the best binoculars or a good telescope, between shaky hands and the growing bits and pieces of space junk floating around the Earth, it can be hard to work out what you’re looking at.
CELL PHONES
gamecritics.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Review

HIGH Riding through a field on horseback, leveling enemies with a spear. LOW The war-loving take on Japanese history. WTF They’re gay-coding a historical figure who had 20 children. Weird choice!. It’s a rare thing to feel like one is playing propaganda. Not so weird if one is playing an...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Gamedec review

Gamedec is a cyberpunk RPG driven by its story and decisions. There’s no combat, just you using your crime-solving skills to progress. Every choice you make carries weight. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Gamdec: key facts. Price: $29.99. Release date: September 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Eastward review

If you’ve ever felt the guilt of letting someone down after they’ve just expressed their love for you, you’ll be somewhere close to understanding how I feel reviewing Eastward from PixPil. I feel like this game has done everything possible to make me love it, from an incredible soundtrack, beautiful pixel art animation, a compelling story, and a wonderful central relationship that weathers everything this post-apocalyptic world throws at it. “So then why don’t you love it?” I hear you ask. The simple answer is: “I’ve no idea.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

So… Videogames! Ep. 250 – Gems in My Hat

Please send feedback and mailbag questions to SoVideogamesPODCAST (at) gmail (dot) com, or post them in the comments section below. Thanks!. Brad Gallaway has been playing games since arcades were a thing and Atari was the new hotness. He's been at GameCritics since 2000. Currently, he's juggling editing duties, being a homeschooling dad, a devoted husband, and he does try to play a game once in a while.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy