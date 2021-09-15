Stonefly Review

Since the first iPhone graced our palms, we’ve looked to the App Store in search of something that can help us indulge our need to analyze the sky and delve deep into the science of the universe around us. Unfortunately, while many applications offer you a chance to see incredible images taken with military-grade optics, none of that helps you work out what you’re seeing when you look into the night sky. Even with a pair of the best binoculars or a good telescope, between shaky hands and the growing bits and pieces of space junk floating around the Earth, it can be hard to work out what you’re looking at.

