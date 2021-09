Senator Amy Klobuchar has disclosed she has been diagnosed with Stage One-A breast cancer and that the treatment has gone well. Klobuchar says she learned of the cancer during a routine mammogram in February that she had delayed because of the pandemic. The senator announced the diagnosis yesterday on her personal blog. She encouraged everyone to catch up on any exams or physicals they had postponed because of the pandemic.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO