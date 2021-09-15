CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

GALLERY: Kids STEAM University

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKent State University Salem and the Columbiana County Educational Service Center joined Saturday to hold a free, hands-on learning experience for local children ages preschool-through-fifth grade. Kids STEAM University, held on the campus grounds, featured activities relating to STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math. Participating were area schools, community partners and businesses. Children went from station-to-station while participating in different STEAM concepts. Many of the projects were take-homes. The event is designed to both spark interest in STEAM in kids and to build community connections. Shown here, Rick DeSalvo of the Columbiana Career and Technical Center shows 8-year-old Beaver Local student Serenitie Reese how to use a ratchet wrench. (Photos by J.D. Creer)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Art#Engineering#Kids Steam University#Kent State University#Beaver Local
