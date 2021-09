There are plenty of companies vying for a slice of the EV market in China at the moment. The last two decades have seen China rapidly become a major player in the automotive market. However, when it comes to electric vehicles, it appears the government may be concerned at the level of competition within the country. Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing stated there are "too many" companies building EVs in China, and that the government will aim to guide the industry to consolidate in future, reports CNBC.

