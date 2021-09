The government is today expected to announce significant changes to the present UK travel rules.There is no clarity on the exact timing of the announcement by the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, but it is likely to happen sometime today. With the health secretary and Prime Minister both hinting at larger changes to the UK’s travel system in the past week, it is thought that this will not be a traditional “traffic light” update as we know it.Sajid Javid announced on Tuesday that a new framework for international travel will be published by the government, with more details to be...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO