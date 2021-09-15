Salvation Army re-opens community center, opens day resource hub

TUPELO • After almost 600 days without, the Salvation Army of Tupelo finally welcomed sit-down community meals on Tuesday.

For this year’s “Ambassadors for Good Day,” the Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi’s annual media event, the Tupelo-based branch of the nonprofit organization re-opened its community center for in-person meals for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Around 30 to 40 volunteers, residents and community members gathered to enjoy a meal in the community center.

As part of the event, Salvation Army organizers also introduced the opening of a day resource hub and office space to partner with other agencies.

“(Being closed has) been detrimental to people experiencing homelessness, and what all this does is three things: allowing people a safe space, creating resources for them and having partner agencies come in to have office space right here,” said Captain Rob Dolby. “It’s going to reduce days of homelessness.”

The hub’s opening represents the first phase of the Salvation Army’s overall goal of allowing residents to remain at the center during the day. Currently, those staying at the Salvation Army community center overnight must leave during daylight hours.

Inside the hub, there are six computers available to use free of charge, so residents will have a place to sit down, access technology, and get identification and other important documents. Day monitors will be on-hand, and the Salvation Army will hire a case manager to provide additional support.

Two groups, Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH) and Lifecore, will also set up office space inside the center during the week. Homeless people often face challenges like lack of official identification or suitable clothes, that act as barriers to helping them find work or permanent housing. Dolby hopes they can help these individuals obtain the resources they need to return to employment or get an education.

The more days of homelessness they can reduce, the better long-term outcome a person is going to have, Dolby said.

“If they have to make an appointment and find a way to that appointment for two or three different things like ID, housing, and health care, that could take a person up to three weeks to make the appointments and get there,” Dolby said. “If we have agencies coming weekly, we can reduce how many weeks someone is in the position without those resources.”

The Salvation Army serves residents and people in the community roughly 100 to 120 meals for both lunch and dinner each day. According to Dolby, reopening the community center is an important step in restoring dignity and addressing some of the daily challenges facing the homeless.

“There’s a space for everyone to give back, whether you’re a person experiencing homelessness or whether you’re a board member who provides service,” Dolby said. “The community center provides a space for those people to sit together.”

Resident Mary Grady is thankful for the Salvation Army’s programs. In the two weeks she’s been staying there, this was her first chance to sit down with friends and enjoy a good meal.

For Grady, who is experiencing homelessness for the first time, she’s appreciated the volunteers and staff who have come through to help feed and clothe residents, as well as the services the center provides.

“The Salvation Army has saved me,” she said. “The people here are wonderful, they really are. The captain has been great. He’s easy to talk to. Whatever resources he has at his disposal, he will help you out.”

Volunteers Ryan Mendoza, Edward Larson and Robert Clayton understand well how easy it is for people to fall on hard times. Both Clayton and Larson would like to go beyond volunteerism and find work with the Salvation Army.

Mendoza used his computer skills to help set up the computers in the resource hub. The computers are free to the public, and he hopes people will come to take advantage of the resources.

“They come to find a better way, a better place, be a better person,” Mendoza said. “So I look at like, yeah he’s helping us with food, shelter, showers, whatever, but it’s also a way that we can change for the better. It’s a learning experience. This place will guarantee you the help to get through it.”