Starkville Fire Department honors 9/11 victims with Davis Wade Stadium stair climb

MSU Athletics

STARKVILLE — Starkville's firefighters, as they’ve done the past 18 years, took on the Davis Wade Stadium stairs prior to Mississippi State’s game against N.C. State last Saturday.

Their goal: to climb 110 flights of stairs, or 2,071 steps, to commemorate New York’s first responders on 9/11 anniversaries.

Participants stock up with the full gear and make the tread up and down the outside of the stadium’s concourse in the mid-September Starkville heat.

They don’t do it for personal gain. They do it so those who risked their lives or families of victims can see their sacrifices aren’t forgotten.

“Our true calling, to me as a fireman, is to sacrifice,” Starkville Fire Department Lt. Brian Arnett said. “It’s putting others above my own needs at times. It’s a solemn reminder of what that’s like — the fact that people did that in such a huge way.”

Arnett didn’t get a firefighter job he applied for prior to 9/11, but the attacks only motivated him more to strive toward this job.

He finally became a firefighter when he was 32 years old.

“If you want the world to be a better place, then it’s up to you to make it a better place,” Arnett said. “How you do that is when you sacrifice your own comfort for the good of other people.”

At times family members join firefighters in the climb. Arnett’s wife has joined him in the past.

Arnett says the first 50 floors of the climb seem to go by quickly before things start to get hazy, but that remembrance of those first responders continuously stays in his mind.

“In times where I find it really difficult, I reflect upon the names that I know of people who were there and what it must have been like for those people,” Arnett says. “Just the thought of all they wanted to do was to do their job. That’s all they wanted to do was to just save one more person.

“If I’m out on a beautiful day in a stairwell of a football stadium. That's nothing in comparison to being trapped inside a building filled with smoke and screaming people.”

Mississippi State honored those who participated with social media posts as well as by bringing them out onto the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s win.

It was a moment that garnered a standing ovation from those in attendance, but Arnett continues to shift the attention away from himself and those who participated with him.

“What we’re doing is just a small way to remember that sacrifice,” Arnett said.