SID SALTER: Reckoning eludes final surviving member of the Carl Parker family in Quitman County

STARKVILLE • Randall Scott Parker is finally, mercifully at peace and a family circle violently broken 31 years ago is once again unbroken. A month ago, I wrote about the sad story of the Carl “Bubba” Parker family in Quitman County and of Scott Parker — the lone surviving son who maintained the lonely vigil of waiting for what he believed was justice for his murdered family. Mutual friends in the Delta notified me last week that Scott Parker, 56, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood — a victim of COVID-19.